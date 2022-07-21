LUBBOCK, Texas— Joey Martinez, a Lubbock graffiti artist and creator of several locally-famous murals, on Thursday unveiled his latest piece.

Martinez created a mural in tribute to 4-year-old Cor’nelius Carrington who was tragically murdered in a 2021 drive-by shooting.

“I thought about it and [said] I need to do my part and try and seek justice for his death,” said Martinez.

Martinez started the mural early Thursday morning and completed it in about six hours. The mural is located on the side of MUSIC and MORE Grillz, a small business located in East Lubbock.

Joey Martinez honors Cor’nelius Carrington (courtesy image)

Joey Martinez honors Cor’nelius Carrington (courtesy image)

Joey Martinez honors Cor’nelius Carrington (courtesy image)

Martinez told EverythingLubbock he hopes the mural made Cor’nelius’ grandmother Miss Wanda Benson happy.

“After reading the article and watching the video it really hurt me to see something like that,” said Martinez. “She hurting for her grandson and I can only imagine.”

Related Links

This mural is not the first tribute Martinez has done in honor of a child lost to gun violence. Earlier this month, Martinez traveled to Uvalde to paint a mural in honor of Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, one of the 19 victims lost in Robb Elementary shooting.

“It’s very having to do one mural after the other but these kids need justice,” said Martinez.

Click here to comment, react or share on Facebook.