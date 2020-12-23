Lubbock grandfather admitted he did not follow basic firearm safety, grandson’s friend killed

LUBBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant provided new information on the unintentional shooting death of a teenager in Lubbock. Kimberly Hozempa, 64, of Lubbock admitted he did not follow basic firearm safety precautions.

Hozempa was charged Tuesday night with criminally negligent homicide for the death of a 16-year-old.

It’s not clear from the warrant what relationship Hozempa had with the victim. However, police clarified for EverythingLubbock.com and said the victim was a friend of Hozempa’s grandson who was visiting the home.

The warrant identified the victim as Elijah Morin. EverythingLubbock.com withheld the name of the victim until we had assurance from Lubbock Police that next-of-kin was notified.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call around 4:25 p.m. in the 500 block of North Flint Avenue.

“Hozempa was attempting to clean his firearm when it discharged,” police said. A bullet went through a wall and hit the victim.

The warrant said, “He acknowledged that he had not followed basic firearm safety rules which resulted in Morin being shot and killed.”

The charge against Hozempa was a state jail felony.

The text of the warrant said:

On December 22, 2020 the Lubbock Police department received a 911 call in reference to a shooting at 509 North Flint Avenue. The caller stated his gun accidentally went off and another male in the house had been struck by the bullet. Officers arrived on scene and located Elijah Morin with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers located Kimberly Hozempa on scene. Hozempa identified himself as the person who had the gun and fired it. Hozempa was detained at the scene by patrol officers. EMS personnel arrived on scene and pronounced Morin deceased.

Upon arrival at 509 North Flint Avenue, I spoke briefly to Hozempa. Hozempa was seated in a patrol vehicle, but was not handcuffed. I asked Hozempa if he would voluntarily come to my office to give me a statement about what had transpired. I advised him he was not under arrest and was free to go when he wanted. Hozempa agreed to provide a statement. Hozempa was transported to the Metro offices where he provided a voluntary sworn statement. Hozempa stated he had the gun out and was going to clean it. He removed the magazine and checked the gun. He stated the gun was pointed away from him and then it accidentally went off. Hozempa stated his grandson came running out of the adjacent bedroom and said Elijah had been shot. Hozempa stated he has been around firearms his whole life and has had training in firearm safety. He acknowledged that he had not followed basic firearm safety rules which resulted in Morin being shot and killed.