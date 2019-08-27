Lubbock grandfather recovering after stabbing early Monday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Monday evening in Central Lubbock.

The incident was reported around 6:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of 35th Street.

The Lubbock Police Department said officers received a call stating a man broke in and stabbed his grandfather twice.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center by EMS.

Police said he was out of surgery and in stable condition at last report.

LPD said no suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.





