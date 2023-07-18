LUBBOCK, Texas– EverythingLubbock.com obtained both a police report and a crash report from the Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday that revealed new details in a crash that claimed the life of 58-year-old Rosalinda Ramos.

According to the report, Ramos’s vehicle “appeared it had struck a telephone pole” in the 3000 block of North Interstate-27 on Saturday night. Ramos had ” large abrasions and bruising” on her legs, according to the report.

Ramos’s phone was found near the crash site and an officer answered a call from one of Ramos’s daughters. Her daughter told the officer she had not been able to reach her mother on the phone since 2:00 a.m., roughly 23 minutes before the crash was reported.

According to the bar, Ramos’s daughter told police her mother was meeting a friend at a bar and was told she would drink “1 or 2 beers” and would call for a ride “if she felt too intoxicated.”

Another one of Ramos’s daughters, Rebekah Jaramillo, told EverythingLubbock.com said she believed it was the severe weather that caused her mother’s crash.

Ramos was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

A crash report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com indicated possible factors were alcohol and the weather. A definite factor in the crash report was not staying in a single lane. According to the report, it was raining at the time of the crash, and it was dark.

Jaramillo said her mother was all about two things, her children and her grandchildren. She said Ramos had 21 grandchildren,19 with two on the way.

Ramos’s family created a GoFundMe to help with her funeral expenses because she did not have insurance. If you would like to donate for the Ramos family click here.