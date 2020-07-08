Lubbock grandmother to open eatery amid COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local grandmother has made the decision to open up her eatery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mia White, also known as YaYa, will be opening YaYa’s Place on Friday for pick up.

White said she was able to help make her dream a reality by renting a spot at a shared kitchen called Hand of the Cook Commercial Kitchen inside of The Legacy Event Center off of 14th Street.

“The main reason why I came here is because I wasn’t able to find a location. I was scared to get a location because everybody is closing,” she said. “And this is not the case here. I’m able to grow to where I’m able to move on.”

Lori Owen, owner at Hand of the Cook Commercial Kitchen, said the kitchen is great for people who have a catering business and want to expand or build their business.

“They can just use this kitchen and they just rent it by the hour so they don’t have the overhead of having a large kitchen or a restaurant,” she said.

Mia’s daughter Karaysha said her family is heavily supporting her mother by working delivery and helping run the business.

“I just seen her from where she started, people saying ‘no’ and saying ‘It’s not going to work’ and we finally see that she’s in her kitchen,” said Karaysha. “It’s a dream come true for her and I’m just so proud of her.”