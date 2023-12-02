LUBBOCK, Texas – On Christmas Eve, a non-profit group, Haircuts and Hope, plans to pass out Christmas gifts, a boxed meal and a hygiene bag to 75 people in need in the Lubbock community.

Denise Romo told EverythingLubbock.com that Haircuts and Hope is hoping to gather as many gifts, supplies, dry snacks and winter gear as possible to give to those in the community. The group has a goal to give a meal and a Christmas treat along with a gift and a hygiene bag.

Denise’s late husband, John Romo founded Haircuts and Hope in 2016 after he had to take a break from his job as a barber due to his health. The initiative started with John heading to the park with his tools in a five-gallon bucket and a goal to help the homeless in the only way he knew how, by cutting hair. Today, Haircuts and Hope is a group of volunteers who get together every April to give free haircuts to those in need.

John sadly passed away on December 24, 2022, and Denise said her “heart kept telling [her] to do a Christmas gift drive.”

“In honor of his name and anniversary coming up, [a drive] would be most appropriate,” Denise said.

“Christmas is for kids,” Denise said. “But the adults in these situations want to feel special too.”

Denise hopes to “fill in the gap” for adults and “lighten the load” this holiday season for those who have fallen behind, Denise said.

Donations of any kind are appreciated, whether it’s supplies, dry food or money. And of course, Haircuts and Hope will accept toys although the drive is geared toward homeless adults in the community.

Denise said the group would “take [the donations] wherever it needs to go” and “pass things out until they run out.”

If you would like to donate to the drive, you can message Denise Romo here.

Denise said she “just want to let the public know how much we appreciate everyone coming forward to help.” Without the community, the drive would not be possible, Denise said.