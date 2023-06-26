LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series continues on Friday with local band Mojave Sol, according to a press release.

The concert was set to be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Meadows Courtyard, according to the press release.

Mojave Sol was described as as an “original rock band” who brings many styles of music from rock to funk and anything in-between into their music.

The release said founders guitarist John Rodriguez, and Marin Ramos, a bassist, became a “powerhouse” together. The dup later added a metal drummer and singer/songwriter to the group and made songs that spoke “the truth about everyday life.”

The Summer Showcase was set to take place every Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard from May 18 to August 17.

The release stated the showcase is free and open to the public. Food trucks and drink services will be on-site during the concerts.

In addition to the concert, people were encouraged to walk around the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery free of charge.