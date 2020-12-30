Lubbock ‘Gunfighter’ retires after nearly 30 years of service, continues career in medicine

LUBBOCK, Texas — Colonel Larry A. Warmoth has dedicated his life to serving others – in more ways than one.

He has been a nephrologist in Lubbock for 15 years, but he had also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force. After close to 30 years of serving the country, he is retiring from the military on new year’s eve but said he is certainly not done helping others.

“I’ll be done with my service, but I can still take care of and help with the veterans that have done so much for this country,” said Warmoth.

Warmoth, also known as ‘Warbird’, has a long list of accolades — most from his time spent in the Air Force, where he was a Senior Flight Surgeon.

He has been Commander of the 149th Fighter Wing, the ‘Gunfighters’, here in Lubbock for over a decade–flying F-16’s over Tech games, and most recently, organizing the flight over hospitals to honor our health care workers.

“I really have used deployments as an example of what we’re all doing in medicine right now. You wake up with the Coronavirus, you go to bed with it, you work with it all day long.

“The medical workers have been doing this for 10 full months, like we all are, but we live and sleep in this world every day. I think a lot of people will have some PTSD after this…very much like when you’re in a war zone,” said Warmoth.

Although he is retiring from the military, he’ll still be working as a nephrologist and continuing his role as the medical director at Bridge Hospice, where he helped develop a program to honorably care for veterans in their final stages of life.

“He understands what they’ve gone through on some level and appreciate their service in a way that only someone who’s been in the military can,” said Bridge Hospice CEO Tammie Ware. “We wanted to honor him here at Bridge. And since he retires tomorrow, because he’s done so much for this community, we wanted everyone to know who Dr. Warmoth is and what he means to this community.”

Warmoth said he is grateful he would be able to continue serving the veteran community through his work.

“There are few jobs you have where you wake up in the morning, and your job is to help people, and that’s what you get to do in medicine and health care,” said Warmoth. “I hope I get to do a lot more of that.”