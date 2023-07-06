LUBBOCK, Texas — A former D1 football athlete and personal trainer in Lubbock will host a youth football camp at a Lubbock gym from July 13 to July 15.

The camp will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. located at 7201 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

William Latu is a personal trainer at a locally-owned gym in Lubbock, according to a social media message.

Latu spoke with EverythingLubbock.com and said, “It will be [my] 2nd annual football camp hosted at ProFitness.”

“I’ve been playing football all my life and the main thing for me is I never had a mentor growing up to teach me how to play the game properly…,” Latu expressed.

Kids ages 8-15 will be eligible to sign up for the football program, however high school seniors can also participate, said Latu. There will also be a $50 fee per day.

(Courtesy image from Tera and William Latu 2022)

He expressed to EverythingLubbock.com that his passion is to “give back to the community and the younger generation and help them succeed.”

On day 1 his athletes must learn and understand the knowledge behind the game of football.

Day 2 and 3 will emphasize a different aspect of football, said Latu.

Sponsors for the youth camp such as Canes, HTeaO, and Lululemon will be at the event to provide SWAG, gift cards, drinks, and free meal certificates.

“Everything has been a blessing and [Lubbock] is [our] forever home,” Latu said.

Those interested in participating in the camp can sign-up here.