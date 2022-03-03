LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Local law enforcement can take self-defense classes for free. It’s a new program in the area called Adopt a Cop meant to help officers gain some additional safety skills.

Former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Shane Baker-Oropeza said the skills and techniques taught in Jiu-Jitsu are valuable in the line of duty.

“It’s beneficial, I mean until backup arrives or even until someone else can get involved,” Baker-Oropeza said. “It takes a lot of the injuries out of it because you’re able to control their hands, their feet. You’re just controlling them, holding them on the ground until someone is able to help you.”

Baker-Oropeza is well trained in several forms of martial arts out of his pocket, and this program takes the financial burden out of the equation.

“Adopt a Cop program. I mean, if I had that when I was training back in DC. I was paying for my training. I was paying because I wanted to be able to handle myself on the streets, but this adopted cop program is unbelievable because you’re getting free lessons and free training until you’re a blue belt.”

Police officers can sign-up for the program online and schedule classes at West Texas Jiu-Jitsu Academy. West Texas Jiu-Jitsu Academy’s Owner Roger Delcampo said he wanted his gym to be a part of the growing program.

“They don’t have to use deadly force,” Delcampo said. “They can use the grappling techniques and the techniques that I show them to help better defuse the situation.”