Lubbock gym to reopen, defying Governor’s executive order

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock gym will reopen Monday, May 4, in defiance of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order barring people from visiting gyms and similar establishments.

Zach’s Club West said they will reopen on May 4 and said Abbott’s executive order, “was too vague to enforce.”

Abbott signed an executive order on April 28 that would allow for certain non-essential businesses to reopen starting May 1. The list of businesses allowed to reopen did not include gyms.

According to the executive order, “people shall avoid visiting bars, gyms,” and other similar venues. The word shall is used as a directive, in this case. Anyone caught defying the executive order could be issued a citation.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to City Councilman Steve Massengale who is the co-chair of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force. He said if a gym reopens on Monday, it would be in violation of the governor’s order and would be at risk of getting a citation.

According to Zach’s Club West, they support community leaders, “but when that comes to infringing on our civil liberties and constitutional rights and losing our business, that’s something we simply cannot allow to continue.”

The post said the business will implement safety changes, such as a reduction of operating hours and limiting capacity to 25 percent. They said sign ups for new members will also not be offered.

“We are aware that many in the community will be against this decision,” the post said. “We have accepted that and respect their opinions.”

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19