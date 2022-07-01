LUBBOCK, TX- Jared Fry, a 17-year-old gymnast from Lubbock, will compete at the upcoming U.S. Gymnastics Championships in August.

Despite being just 17 years old, Fry has already accomplished a ton in his young career. Fry is a level 10 gymnast out of the TEGA Kids Gymnastic Center in Lubbock, who just last year also qualified for the US Junior Olympic team. As he prepares to showcase his skills on a national stage, Fry has been able to reflect on his early success in the sport.

“I don’t know if it has sunk in yet,” Fry said. “I think it’s crazy because I just come to the gym and work every day and it’s it’s really fun.”

TEGA Boys Head Coach Charlie Ellis has seen firsthand Fry’s growth since he started coaching him in 2019.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with Jared and see his progress over the last three years,” Ellis said. “It’s been pretty accelerated. When he first got here at 13 years old. We had a lot of work to do to get him to this point. But again, the last three years have been an incredible journey and ride, seeing him grow and progress and ultimately earn his spot as the first athlete in Lubbock and TEGA at the US Championships.”

“I’ve made a lot of progress, especially these last three years just in my level, 10 years,” said Fry.

Fry will compete at the 2022 US Championships in Tampa, FL from August 18-21. His family has started a GoFundMe page to support the trip’s expenses here.