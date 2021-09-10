Lubbock Habitat Blitz Build hits halfway mark on Saturday with big crowd expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:

The 2021 Blitz Build will hit the halfway point with the biggest volunteer showing expected this Saturday, September 11th. Volunteers will be working from 8 a.m. until at least 3 p.m. The Habitat construction site is located at 404 North Guava. The goal of the Blitz is to build three houses in thirteen days. Progress has been good, and up to 100 volunteers from across the community are expected to show up to work on the Blitz Saturday. The event kicked off Labor Day and ends at noon on September 18th.

All of the construction costs have been funded by local companies, foundations, and churches. In kind donations of flooring, roofing, and brick have also helped Habitat. In response to the recent lumber crisis, a company that just came to Lubbock, Rhodes USA, is helping Habitat build steel framed affordable houses for the first time. Rhodes USA donated the framing for an entire house.

Reeves says,”We are so grateful to Rhodes USA for helping us find a way around the lumber issues this year. This innovative approach to residential building has given our volunteers a new challenge and we are all learning together.”

Three homeowners have been selected to live in these Blitz houses and have been working on the homes periodically during the thirteen day event. Habitat homeowners are required to perform “sweat equity” hours by doing construction and attending homeowner education classes. These classes focus on financial literacy and other pertinent topics. Once the houses and the homeowner hours are completed, these individuals close on the home and pay Lubbock Habitat a no interest affordable mortgage. Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is an ecumenical, non profit, Christian based ministry that provides a hand up, not a hand out.

More volunteers are desperately needed for the last week of the Blitz. Reeves says,” Our weekend sign ups are great, but it is hard to get volunteers during the work week. We need local employers to send staff, churches and civic clubs to encourage members. Anyone who is 18 and up can help.We need the Lubbock community to pull together to finish these houses.”

Any individual, employee group, or organization that wants to volunteer, can sign up today at lubbockhabitat.org. No construction skills are required. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are provided, thanks to generous donations from many food sponsors.

(Press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity)