Lubbock Habitat for Humanity and the ReStore get a new home

Lubbock Habitat will hold a grand opening event this Friday, November 6th at the new ReStore located at 3630 50th St. The weekend full of celebration kicks off officially on Friday at 10 a.m. with a Lubbock Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting. Happy State Bank and Homebase Sutherlands are sponsoring this event.

Lubbock Habitat wants to emphasize how they will be putting safety first by following all COVID-19 guidelines. Lubbock Habitat Executive Director, Christy Reeves, says, “Everyone participating in this event will be asked to wear a mask, and we will be taking all safety precautions.”

The Lubbock Habitat Grand Opening will have Cliff’s Food Wagon in the new ReStore parking lot from 3-6 p.m. on Friday. There will also be a turkey giveaway and promotions through Saturday at 6 p.m.

Reeves says, “This is such an exciting time for Lubbock Habitat as we relocate. All of the sales from the ReStore help fund the Habitat mission, so the new building will make such a difference.”

The primary items sold in the ReStore include new area rugs and paint, as well as gently used furniture, home decor, appliances, building supplies such as windows, doors, and lighting, clothes, and shoes. Donations of these items are always needed from the community. Anyone wanting to drop off donated items or schedule a pickup may call (806) 763-4663 Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. In addition to housing the Habitat ReStore, the 50th Street location will also be home to the Lubbock Habitat affiliate headquarters.

Lubbock Habitat is a non-profit organization that operates solely on volunteer work, donations, and profits from the retail store. They have built 134 homes and housed over 451 individuals since 1978. Lubbock Habitat will continue bringing people together to build communities, homes, and hope with love.

