Lubbock Habitat for Humanity building with volunteers on Martin Luther King Day

Lubbock Habitat is calling on volunteers and employees who are off work, to spend Martin Luther King Day building homes and serving others. The special work day will take place Monday, January 18th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The volunteers will be working at the Talkington Addition construction site at 404 N. Guava.

Lubbock Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “We feel like working to construct affordable housing in the East Lubbock community where we are building, is a great way to honor the incredible legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday we hope to bring many community members together to do something positive and productive.”

Many local organizations such as the Texas Tech Red Raider football team, the LCU student senate, employees from local companies, and individuals from the neighborhood have been signing up to help on Monday. Local restaurant Picosos has also agreed to provide lunch for the volunteers. Prospective Habitat homeowners will be out helping as well.

Reeves says the extra hands are needed, “Lubbock Habitat is attempting to finish five to six homes before our next Blitz Build kicks off on Labor Day. Since we only employ one person to do construction, the volunteers are essential if we hope to meet this goal.”

Anyone wanting to volunteer is encouraged to reach out to Lubbock Habitat by e mailing Christy Reeves at creeves@lubbockhabitat.org or call (806)763-4663. Volunteers do not need any skills, but must be 18 years of age and wear close toed shoes. Individuals are welcome to bring tools or utilize what we have on hand. As usual, most of the work will be conducted outdoors. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to promote safety during the COVID crisis.

The Lubbock Habitat ReStore located at 3630 50th Street will be closed on Monday, January 18th as well, in observance of Martin Luther King Day. The ReStore will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday the 19th

