Lubbock Habitat for Humanity calls 2020 Blitz Build a success

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday marked the final day of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s 2020 Blitz Build. Habitat directors said the goal of the build was to put up two houses in 10 days – and they were able to accomplish building just that.

The nonprofit has not done a blitz build like this in 20 years. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, they were able to complete all the work on the outside of the homes, with only a little more work to be done inside.

“It’s just made Habitat for Humanity, a thing again—it’s put us back on the map,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Christy Reeves.

Reeves explained that she hopes to continue to grow the Blitz every year, starting on Labor Day weekend. The need for affordable housing in Lubbock has grown significantly over the past few years. By bringing back this event, the organization hopes to help more families in need.

“The people of the East Lubbock community have all been out here working, and they’re so thrilled to see all these individuals coming to this part of Lubbock to see what a great place it is to live, to work to put up businesses to put up retail and restaurants,” said Reeves. “So, we want it to just continue in the momentum to build, and I think that’s what Habitat’s doing. We’re just lighting up this part of Lubbock like never before.”

Volunteers young and old, from churches, schools and businesses all across Lubbock came together for the cause.

“When you’re doing something for Habitat, you’re doing something in your own neighborhood, you’re doing something that you can see the results,” said Nick Parker, a Habitat for Humanity volunteer for 20 years.

These homes will go to people who have completed courses in financial literacy and homeownership, provided by Habitat. Those receiving the homes also spent time building during the Blitz.

“This is a unique situation because all of these people will know each other. They work on each other’s houses as part of this program. And there are very few neighborhoods you could go to that everybody knows everybody,” said Parker.

Reeves explained that she hopes continuing to do the Blitz will create a stronger community in East Lubbock.

“We can build 80 houses on this land to light up East Lubbock, bring economic development to East Lubbock in the form of affordable housing,” said Reeves. “The sooner we do it, the better because we have applicants that want these houses, great individuals that want to pay an affordable mortgage.”

Habitat held a large celebration Wednesday night to celebrate their progress and thank all their volunteers and community partners for helping out. If you are interested in volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, you can visit their website to learn more.