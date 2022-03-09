LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will dedicate two new Habitat houses on Thursday, March 10th at 6 p.m. The ceremony will take place at 3314 E. Dartmouth in the Talkington Addition located at 404 N. Guava.

This dedication ceremony gives the new homeowners an opportunity to celebrate with family, friends, and volunteers who have helped share this accomplishment. This ceremony should take about an hour. Throughout the ceremony many Habitat staff members, volunteers, and homeowners will share their thoughts and say a few remarks about Habitat. The new homeowners will receive many symbolic gifts. At the end of the ceremony they will receive their keys and begin thriving in their new community.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “This is a fun dedication because we are celebrating two new Habitat homeowners who will both close on their houses within one week of each other. The neighborhood is really building out quickly thanks to support from the Lubbock community.”

Each Habitat homeowner is selected by a volunteer committee based on need, willingness to partner and complete 150 hours of financial literacy class and 100 hours of construction on their home or other homes. The homeowners also must show their commitment to paying a mortgage payment after they close their home.

Reeves says,”Lubbock Habitat is a Christian based, non profit ministry that offers a hand up, not a hand out to individuals wanting to own a home who are willing to truly work for it.”

Lubbock Habitat is currently building four to six homes each year. Anyone interested in supporting Lubbock Habitat for Humanity or becoming a Habitat homeowner can call (806) 463-4663 or e-mail Christy Reeves at creeves@lubbockhabitat.org.

