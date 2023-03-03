LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity was set to host their monthly First Saturday DIY event this week, March 4, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. located at 3650 50th Street.

The event will focus on turning old goods into new treasures with a personal touch. The event is free of charge and all materials required will be provided.

See the press release below.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:

Lubbock, Texas – Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be hosting their monthly First Saturday DIY event this week, March 4 th, from 1-3 pm at their ReStore, 3630 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413. The event continues the theme of turning old goods into new treasures with a personal touch. This month’s project is planters redesigned from old light globes and large cans. The event is free of charge and all materials required will be provided. The event will feature ReStore volunteers, Marissa Melakian and Julie Wilson who own the Darlin Dime. These professional DIY experts are helping Habitat and helping the public discover how to transform and repurpose everyday items for various uses. This month’s project ushers in spring by getting a jump start on spring gardening with unique planters that will last year-round. “We are so excited with how our DIY Saturday has grown each month,” said Christy Reeves, Executive Director at Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, “Marissa and Julie are fantastic, and we are so grateful for the talent and knowledge they bring each month.” The Lubbock Habitat ReStore takes donations of all kinds in clean and working condition and sells them at reasonable prices. They offer furniture, clothing, and home renovation items. All ReStore proceeds benefit Habitat’s mission and support their affordable housing construction. To donate to the Lubbock Habitat Restore visit them at 3630 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413, Monday through Saturday between 10-6 p.m. Call 806- 763-4663 to schedule a pickup. Lubbock Habitat for Humanity seeks to bring the community together through its mission to change the lives of families in Lubbock one home at a time. Habitat for Humanity offers no[1]interest mortgages through its affordable housing program.