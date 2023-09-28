LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Home Dedication on October 1 at 2:00 p.m. at 3319 East Dartmouth Street.

Habitat for Humanity said the home is being dedicated to a local veteran. The house was built during the Lubbock Habitat for Humanity 2022 Veteran Day Build event. Sheryl Mattison a local army veteran helped made the build possible with a generous gift to Habitat upon her passing.

“It was very meaningful to help this local Veteran. Habitat would like to continue doing a Veterans Day Build or repair event each year, or at least every other year, if funds are available.” Executive Director Christy Reeves said.

Habitat for Humanity said as building costs continue to rise, funding is the biggest obstacle. Habitat for Humanity encourages the community to donate with monetary gifts, sponsorships for events, and by supporting the Habitat ReStore.