LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity announced on Monday that it was hosting a homeowner workshop on Tuesday at the Broadway Church of Christ.

The workshop will take place at 6:00 p.m. and is open to any person or couple or any individual interested in potentially owning a Habitat house.

The workshop will provide information about Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program and the steps to get involved.

“We are excited to host this workshop and provide information to individuals interested in becoming Habitat homeowners,” said Christy Reeves, Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity. “Our homeowner program is a great opportunity for families to achieve their dream of homeownership.”

Habitat homeowners are considered on the basis of their need for a home, their ability to pay a no-interest mortgage and their willingness to partner with Lubbock Habitat.

For anyone interested in the workshop but can’t make it,call Lubbock Habitat Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at (806) 763-466.