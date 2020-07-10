Lubbock Habitat for Humanity in need of volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity relies on volunteers to complete their projects, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they’re struggling to get all of the help that they need.

Habitat typically builds four to six houses each year. However, due to staff layoffs and a lack of volunteers, the organization is barely on track to meet their goal this year.

“We were essential and we had to keep operating, however it was challenging,” said Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Christy Reeves. “We had fewer staff, we couldn’t use the volunteers and we had several people quarantined during that time.”

Habitat home owners and core staff became the main builders during the crisis. Although the organization still plans to build four houses by the end of the summer, more people are in need of homes — increasing the demand for volunteers.

“Single moms and dads, they work all the time,” said Reeves. “They don’t get to stop or work remotely. They are on the front lines so we need to be out there building homes for them.”

Habitat is asking for those who are less at-risk of developing the virus to come out and volunteer.

“We are experiencing a [volunteer] shortage right now, so if you feel unsafe, we totally understand that,” said Habitat’s Public Relations Intern Mauricio Lira. “But if you are willing to get out of the house and come help build your community, just come on out.”

Many volunteers feel that working with the non-profit is a rewarding experience.

“Where it becomes really special is just when you start to enjoy volunteering to the point where you look forward to it everyday,” said volunteer Carson Johnson.

There will always be those in need of habitat homes and the organization encourages folks to consider investing in the community.

“We are transforming lives of people that work really hard all day long, they just want to own a home,” said Reeves. “They really want this. It’s a hand up not a hand out so call today and invest in Lubbock.”

For more information on how you can volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, head to their website at https://lubbockhabitat.org/.