Lubbock Habitat for Humanity kicks off 2020 Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity kicked off their 2020 Blitz Build bright and early on Labor Day. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the organization is attempting to build two houses over the next 10 days. By noon on their first day that had already made a significant amount of progress.

“The 2020 Blitz Build if the realization of a dream that many volunteers and staff have had for years now, ” said Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Christy Reeves. “Lubbock Habitat used to do a Blitz decades ago, and we’re bringing it back.”

Reeves explained the need for affordable homes in Lubbock had been gradually rising over the past several years. Bringing back the Blitz Build will help to develop East Lubbock and provide safe housing for families in need.

“We hope to blitz four houses and just keep building on that and finish out this whole area behind me,” said Reeves, gesturing the open field behind her in Northeast Lubbock. “We’re building a nice Lubbock. There are a lot of people that need these houses. So, we’re ready to roll.”

Given the uncertain times due to the pandemic and the social unrest – Reeves said this event would help build a better community while strengthening the bond between the volunteers who have come out to serve.

“It is a hard time in our country and our world right now. So, I believe that God is using habitat in the Lubbock community to bring something positive, to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope—that’s what it’s all about,” said Reeves. “And it’s happening right now in this hard year of 2020. We’re doing good things out here.”

Families who receive Habitat Homes are required to attend 150 hours of financial literacy courses provided by the nonprofit while also doing 100 hours of construction on their homes.

“It’s not just that you’re being given a house. You’re working for your house,” said Mackenzie Henson, who will be moving into her home with her husband Michael Sandoval and their children. “You’re having to learn how to maintain your house, how to budget for your house, how to budget your bills.”

Approximately 30-50 volunteers are working all day every day, and while they have made great progress so far, Reeves said they are always in need of volunteers.

“We started as the sun came up, had so many people turn out, and we’ve already raised the walls which is phenomenal,” said Reeves.

The last day of the Blitz is Thursday, September 17, and it’s not too late to sign up to volunteer. If you’re interested in volunteering, visit their website to sign up online, or head to their worksite on 400 North Guava Avenue. All you need is a pair of closed-toed shoes.