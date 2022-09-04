The following is a press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be kicking off its third annual Blitz Build with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Labor Day, September 5, 2022, at their construction site located at 3318 East Dartmouth St. Lubbock, TX 79403.



Local volunteers and businesses will aid in building these homes. “We are incredibly fortunate to have so many volunteers take time out of their day to help us bring these new homes to the Lubbock community,” remarks . “Our goal for the Blitz is to build three houses in twelve days.”



All construction materials for the houses have been donated or sponsored by members of the Lubbock community and volunteers are coming from around the country to provide labor. The Blitz Home Builders organization selected Lubbock as their city to assist this year and 68 of their members are paying their way to travel to Lubbock and support the Blitz Build. Atmos Energy is also donating up to $150,000 in upgrades to help Habitat make the Blitz houses the first Zero Net Energy (ZNE) homes ever built in Lubbock.



The mission of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat’s 2022 Blitz Build will give three new homeowners the opportunity to build equity and a more secure future.



To sign up as a volunteer or find more information on the 2022 Blitz Build, visit their website a

www.lubbockhabitat.org.



(Press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity)