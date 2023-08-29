LUBBOCK, Texas — The annual Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Blitz Build is starting next Monday on Labor Day at 8:00 a.m., and the folks who have been getting ready for the event are more than excited to get started.

“We’re gonna build three houses in 12 days using volunteers from the community, and we are gonna light Lubbock up,” said Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director, Christy Reeves on the upcoming Blitz.

Building that many homes in such few days isn’t an easy task, and Tyler Doane, the construction coordinator at Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, said it takes a while to get ready.

“Whether it’s preparing food and water and tables and tents, we also have to prepare tools and equipment and materials,” said Doane. “Preparation for that starts mid-summer and goes to the end of the build and so it’s very busy.”

Reeves said a lot goes on in planning the logistics too.

“We recruit volunteers from the community, and our construction committee plans all of that ahead of time,” she said. “It takes months and months for our committee to work on this event.”

According to Reeves—this year’s been more difficult than others.

“It costs $120,000 more to build the same three homes as it did a few years ago, costs have just gone up since covid, [and] I don’t know if they’re gonna go back down, so that’s a struggle,” said Reeves.

So, what’s the point of the Blitz Build anyway? Reeves says it’s all about making home ownership possible, especially for those who may struggle with the regular home buying process and need something more affordable.

“When Habitat homeowners get their house, they’ll pay a no-interest, affordable mortgage,” said Reeves. “The Blitz is a chance for everyone in Lubbock to come together to build homes, community and hope, and we want to build out our subdivision in East Lubbock.”

Doane calls it a great cause that’s worth the work and labor, and Reeves said these upcoming days are what the organization is all about.

“Being able to teach people and watch them truly learn how to build a house is very cool and just very fulfilling to see the community come together and do great things,” said Doane.

“Part of what makes Habitat special is these homeowners are not just getting bricks-and-mortar, they also get to experience strangers, members of the community, coming out to help build their homes,” said Reeves. “It will change their lives and really give them hope in humanity again.”