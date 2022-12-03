LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 3630 50th Street.

According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform gently used goods into new treasures.

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity said the event is free of charge. Participants will have the opportunity to try their hand at the activity being demonstrated.



“The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore takes donations of all kinds in clean and working condition and sells them at reasonable prices. They offer furniture, clothing, and home renovation items. All ReStore proceeds benefit Habitat’s mission and support their affordable housing construction,” the press release said.



They are always needing more donated items.

Individuals can drop off donated items at the ReStore or call (806) 763-4663 and schedule a pickup.

The ReStore is open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.