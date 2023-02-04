LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform gently used goods into new treasures.

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity said this month’s project is a multi-holiday rag wreath.

“The event will feature ReStore volunteers, Marissa Melakian and Julie Wilson who own the Darlin Dime. These professional DIY experts are helping Habitat and helping the public discover how to transform and repurpose everyday items for various uses. This month’s project of rag wreaths showcases how wreaths can be made from wire hangers and scrap fabric, and then decorated and reshaped to be used for various holidays,” the press release said.

The event is free of charge and all materials will be provided.

“We are so excited to have such fantastic volunteers who support Habitat in so many ways. DIY Saturdays have been a fantastic community-building project and we have loved seeing it grow each month,” said Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Christy Reeves.

They are always needing more donated items. Individuals can drop off donated items at the ReStore or call (806) 763-4663 and schedule a pickup.The ReStore is open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.



