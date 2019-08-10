Lubbock Habitat for Humanity to bring hope to children Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:



Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be partnering with Children’s Hope, a non-profit providing a nurturing home for abused children, for a school supply drive Saturday, August 10th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Restore 8004 Indiana Ave B-8.

“We’re a residential treatment facility that takes in kids on an emergency basis,” Prencess Sneed, Family Enrichment Coordinator at Children’s Hope, said. “These children have been sexually abused or taken from their home and are placed with us so we can heal them, so they can go back to a loving home, or to a place they can take care of themselves.”

The center houses up to 108 children who receive 24-hour care by a professional staff of residential treatment providers, therapists, case managers and administrative personnel.

“Some of the kids don’t talk because they were abused,” Sneed said. “Here, we help them overcome that fear.”

Children ages 6 to 17 also attend school at the center and are in need of school supplies such as binders, dry erase markers, tissue paper, glue sticks, pencils, backpacks, etc. Anyone can make a difference in a child’s life by dropping off any of these items at the location above.

Habitat ReStore Director Michael Fortner says, “Partnering with wonderful organizations like Children’s

Hope is always a blessing for Lubbock Habitat. Anytime the ReStore can help any child in need we will do it.”

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is a local branch of Habitat for Humanity International, a leading global non-profit working in more than 1,300 communities nationally and more than 70 countries. Driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live, LHFH has served individuals and families in the Lubbock community since 1987. LHFH is a construction company, mortgage-lending company and a retail store that helps fund the mission of putting God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Through shelter, we empower.

To learn more, visit lubbockhabitat.org/restore



(News release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity)