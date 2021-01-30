Lubbock Habitat for Humanity to conduct first home dedication of 2021 on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will conduct the first Home Dedication ceremony of 2021 on Saturday, January 30th at 2 p.m. The event will take place at 3305 E Dartmouth Street.

Lubbock Habitat has continued building homes and helping families in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to volunteers and donors from all over the Lubbock community.

This will be the sixth home completed in the Talkington Addition located just off North Guava in East Lubbock.

Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “Habitat was blessed last year despite COVID-19, and we are excited to kick off 2021 by closing on a new Habitat home.”

The four bedroom house was built primarily by volunteers for Charlotte Ellis who is a single mother. Despite working long hours to support her family, Charlotte has completed 150 hours of education classes and 100 hours of construction on her house, and is ready to pay an affordable mortgage.

Lubbock Habitat would like to thank South Plains Church of Christ, the CH Foundation, the Texas Tech Housing Department, Hub City Vet Clinic, Parkhill, Carpet Tech, Acme Brick, Forster Construction, Leftwich Chapman, and numerous subcontractors and volunteers who all contributed to make this build possible.

(News release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity)