Lubbock Habitat for Humanity to dedicate new home for local family on March 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:

Lubbock Habitat will conduct a Home Dedication ceremony Saturday, March 27th at 2 p.m. The ceremony will take place at 3311 E. Dartmouth Street. This is the sixth home Lubbock Habitat has dedicated since June, despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Executive Director Christy Reeves says,”The single mother of four who will own this home is an incredible person. Despite working up to 60 hours per week to support her family, she completed all of her required education and construction hours for our program. The determination and effort we witness from our homeowners is truly inspiring.”

EXIT Realty team members worked to raise the money for the initial construction of this home for an entire year. In addition, numerous EXIT Realtors helped organize and conduct the 2020 Blitz build where the exterior of the home was completed in ten days. This will be the second home EXIT has helped Habitat build in three years.

“When employee groups and companies like EXIT start building with Habitat, it creates an amazing bond and boosts morale like nothing else. Volunteering for Habitat gets in their blood, and they keep coming back to share the incredible experience of transforming lives through home ownership.”

The homeowner, volunteers, EXIT team members, and residents of the East Lubbock community where Habitat is building, will all be on hand and participating in the dedication event this Saturday.

(News release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity)