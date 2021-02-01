Lubbock Habitat for Humanity to dedicate second home of 2021 on Thursday, Feb. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:

February is off to a big start for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, with the second Home Dedication ceremony of 2021 this Thursday evening, and a workshop this Saturday for individuals interested in building a house with Habitat.

This Thursday, February 4th at 6 pm, Lubbock Habitat will dedicate a home for Mackenzie Henson and Michael Sandoval and their children at 3313 E. Dartmouth. This home was a 2020 Blitz Build house.

Habitat and ONE Lubbock will also host a mandatory workshop for those interested in applying for the Habitat affordable housing program. The event will take place from 10 am-12 pm at 406 N. Zenith. Occupancy is limited, and masks will be mandatory and provided. Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “We are so excited to be dedicating a 2020 Blitz house. We brought back the Blitz Build because it is a great way to finish the homes faster, get the entire community involved, and raise awareness about the Habitat program. More houses means the need for more potential homeowners, so we are also conducting a workshop for those wanting to apply.”

Lubbock Habitat would like to thank primary funders Ted Liggett Law Firm and the CH Foundation who made this Blitz home possible.

(News release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity)