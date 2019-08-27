Lubbock Habitat for Humanity to host luncheon to honor homeowners, donors, and volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:



Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host the Restoration Luncheon event this Thursday, August 29th from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the LHUCA Icehouse located at 500 Avenue J. This is an updated version of an annual event which raises money to fund the Habitat mission while honoring individuals and local businesses that are vital to the organization.

This year Habitat recruited a volunteer committee to organize the luncheon. The committee went with a new name, venue, caterer, awards, etc. Volunteer chairperson Yvonne Limon created the new logo for the event herself, and explains the meaning behind the name Restoration. Limon says, “The Habitat homeowners are the guests of honor at this luncheon. Through the process of building, preparing, and then paying the mortgage on their Habitat homes, these families are truly restoring hope and security to their lives. This luncheon gives us a chance to celebrate that incredible journey.”

The Restoration Luncheon also gives Habitat a chance to honor donors and volunteers who support the Christian based non profit organization. Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “Habitat for Humanity has a very big mission which requires the support of the entire community. Building houses is a challenge, so without the help of local businesses, individuals, and foundations, we could never help the families who need these homes. The time and money that Lubbock residents, companies, churches, and foundations freely give to support Habitat is truly astounding and allows Habitat to bless others.”

This year volunteers secured local sponsors which should allow Habitat to generate much needed funds with this event. Lubbock National Bank, Service Title, and Lee Lewis Construction are the largest sponsors of the Restoration Luncheon. Numerous other companies and individuals have purchased tables and tickets to make the luncheon a success.

The speaker for the Restoration Luncheon will be Hiawatha Culver, father of former Texas Tech basketball standout Jarrett Culver. Hiawatha Culver is the pastor of Rising Star Baptist Church, which is located near the Habitat Talkington Addition. The John Mallory Memorial Award will also be given, for the first time, to the volunteer of the year. John Mallory is credited with truly establishing the Lubbock Affiliate of Habitat for Humanity. The award recipient will be surprised at the event. The award will be presented by Jean Mallory.

Tickets are still available for the luncheon and can be reserved by calling Lubbock Habitat for Humanity at (806) 763-4663.

(News release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity)