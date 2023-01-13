LUBBOCK, Texas — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16), Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a volunteer service opportunity that will require no skill except the desire to help others.

According to a press release, Habitat for Humanity will host projects such as, “basic construction work on houses, building fences, and constructing porch railings for houses” from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street.

The Texas Tech Football team will be volunteering from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., marking their third year of doing so.

Habitat for Humanity said that breakfast, lunch, snacks and water, as well as tools, will be provided.

Volunteers must be 18 years or older, the press release said. “Close-toed shoes are required, and volunteers should dress for the weather in clothes that can get dirty,” the release continued.

Large volunteer groups were asked to email creeves@lubbockhabitat.org so they can be adequately accommodated in terms of meals.

“We are so blessed to be able to host this day of service and to have such incredible support in our efforts,” Lubbock Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves said. “There is no better way to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King than to spend the day helping others and creating a new neighborhood which will greatly benefit the Lubbock community.”

Food and water for the event were donated by First Baptist Church, Atmos Energy and other local vendors, the press release said. For more information on Lubbock Habitat for Humanity click here.