LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat Humanity will hold a Veterans Day Build event from November 5th through 11th at 3347 East Dartmouth Street.

According to a press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, volunteers will work on the construction of the house from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day during the week.

An opening ceremony will be held at noon on Saturday, November 5th and will wrap up with a closing ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11th.

Local Army veteran Sheryl Mattison made a donation and wanted Lubbock Habitat for Humanity to use her gift to build a house for a local veteran.

“We are so grateful for Sheryl Mattison and her gift, and hope to help many more veterans in the future. Please sign up to volunteer today and help us make this event spectacular as we honor all those who have served our country,” said Christy Reeves, Executive Director for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, in the press release.

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity said the build was announced at the end of the Habitat Blitz Build back in September.

For more information, or to sign up to participate, visit their website at www.lubbockhabitat.org.