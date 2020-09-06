Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s 2020 Blitz Build kicks off Labor Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:

Lubbock Habitat will kick off the 2020 Blitz Build and hopefully stand the walls at 10 a.m. on Labor Day, September 7th at their construction site located at 404 N. Guava. The Blitz is scheduled for Sept. 7 -16th. Lubbock Habitat is attempting to build two homes in ten days.

Lubbock Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “Volunteers are encouraged to come at 7 a.m. on Labor Day and work to start framing as fast as they can to hopefully be ready to stand the walls for our official kick off at 10 a.m. If folks are in town, we would love for them to come out and help so we can get this Blitz going.”

Anyone 18 and up can help with construction, and there are other logistical duties as well if people prefer that. Habitat has meals and shirts ready for up to 50 volunteers each day, thanks to generous donations from food vendors and others in the community.

Lubbock Habitat wants to emphasize how they will be putting safety first by following all COVID-19 guidelines. Lubbock Habitat Executive Director, Christy Reeves, says, “Everyone participating in this project will be taking all safety precautions.”

Many local companies, churches and organizations are supporting the Blitz Build with donations and offers to volunteer. Volunteer committees and Habitat staff have been working together to plan the Blitz Build for over a year. Lubbock Habitat is still in need of volunteers. Reeves says, “If any business, individual, church, or organization can assist with a little bit of time, we need the help.”

Volunteers can just show up Monday morning wearing close toed shoes, but if they can sign up ahead of time that is helpful. The Sign Up Genius tool is available on the Lubbock Habitat ReStore Facebook page under events and Blitz Build. Individuals who are interested can also call (806)763-4663.

(News release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains