Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s 2021 Blitz Build concludes with celebration on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:

The 2021 Blitz Build will conclude this Saturday, September 18th at 12 p.m. with a lunch celebration at 404 North Guava. Volunteers will be working all morning on Saturday, then they will stop and gather to celebrate all the work they achieved during the Blitz with a brief ceremony and lunch provided by United Supermarkets. Literally hundreds of volunteers from local companies, churches, and various other groups, have been building together since Labor Day to complete as much work as possible on new homes for three Habitat homeowners.

Executive Director for Lubbock Habitat Christy Reeves says, “The Blitz Build is an incredible community event. There is nothing that brings so many different kinds of people together like building homes for local families.”

All of the construction costs have been funded by local companies, foundations, and churches. In kind donations of flooring, roofing, and brick have also helped Habitat. In response to the recent lumber crisis, a company that just came to Lubbock, Rhodes USA, is helping Habitat build steel framed affordable houses for the first time. Rhodes USA donated the framing for an entire house.

Reeves says,”We are so grateful to Rhodes USA for helping us find a way around the lumber issues this year. With all of the supply chain issues created by the pandemic, pulling off this Blitz has been a true miracle this year.”

Three homeowners have been selected to live in these Blitz houses and have been working on the homes periodically during the thirteen day event. Habitat homeowners are required to perform “sweat equity” hours by doing construction and attending homeowner education classes. These classes focus on financial literacy and other pertinent topics. Once the houses and the homeowner hours are completed, these individuals close on the home and pay Lubbock Habitat a no interest affordable mortgage. Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is an ecumenical, non profit, Christian based ministry that provides a hand up, not a hand out.

Following the Blitz celebration, local churches and other volunteer groups will continue to gather on Saturdays to complete any work that needs to be done on the homes while the prospective homeowners complete their “sweat equity” hours. After everything is complete, the homes will be dedicated and the homeowners will close and pay Lubbock Habitat their no interest, affordable mortgage.

(Press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity)