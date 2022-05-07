LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will hold the second annual Hard Hats & Heels fundraising event Saturday, May 7th at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and the theme is Party on the Bricks. Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “We hope this event will be even bigger than last year. The Lubbock Habitat mission must continue to grow to meet the need for affordable housing that is very significant in our community. We are also very excited to thank our special donors and volunteers with this event.”

VIP sponsors and ticket holders will attend a special party prior to the main event at the Habitat Talkington Addition on N. Guava. Participants will have the opportunity to meet new homeowners and tour a Habitat house which is almost completed, to get a feel for the Habitat affordable housing mission. City Councilwoman Sheila Patterson-Harris will be on the bus taking VIP guests to the party, explaining the needs East Lubbock is facing and why revitalization and the Habitat ministry are needed.

Reeves explains, “It is so exciting to gather people together to celebrate the idea of rebuilding and restoring neighborhoods and families and making the part of the community where we are building a better place to live. There is so much work to do, but it starts with awareness.”

The event will include food, live music, auctions, and dancing. Festivities will conclude at approximately 10:00 p.m with an after party following at Two Docs Brewing Co.. Tickets are still on sale at lubbockhabitat.org. or the Lubbock Habitat ReStore FB page. All proceeds fund the Habitat mission.

