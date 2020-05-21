Lubbock hail repair shop urges customers to go local

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock hail repair shop is urging those affected by the hail storm to use local businesses for their repairs.

Paulo Pereira, owner of Hail Repair Pro, said he received immediate response from Wednesday’s hail storm.

“I started getting calls since last night,” he said, “People calling, ‘what I do?’, ‘what should do?’, ‘can I bring in the car?”

Pereira said the first thing those affected by the storm should do is call their insurance and then search for a hail repair shop. He said it’s best to research Google Reviews and the Better Business Bureau website to find out if a company is reputable.

He said it’s common after every hail storm for people from out of town to set up shop and go door-to-door asking for business.

“I recommend you guys — even if you don’t use my shop, use a local shop,” he said, “If you don’t have a trusted full shop you might get screwed down the road, [and] they might not do a good job because they’re not going to be here two months from now.”

He said he also wants people to remember that an individual’s insurance premiums do not go up if hail damage to a vehicle is reported.

In addition he said since the pandemic has put people in an economic bind, his business will work with customers to help eliminate deductible costs.