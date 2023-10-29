LUBBOCK, Texas— The following are weather-related announcements EverythingLubbock.com has received for Sunday, October 30.
Pumpkin Patches/ Trails
- The City of Lubbock announced on Sunday morning the last day of the 15th pumpkin trail at the Lubbock Arboretum would be closed due to ‘inclement weather.”
- At’l Do Farms announced in a social media post that the maze and pumpkin patch will be closed on Sunday due to “winter weather.” It also said it will extend its season to Sunday, November 5.
Haunted Houses
- The Halloween attraction “Nightmare on 19th” would be closed on Sunday “due to [a] winter storm a social media post. The attraction said it would be processing refunds for tonight and has moved its trick-or-treat event to Tuesday, October 31.
Trunk or Treats
- Miss Ann’s Classic Diner announced on social media it would be rescheduling its Trunk or Treat for Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
