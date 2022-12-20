LUBBOCK, Texas — Joshua Angel Rosales, 31, appeared in court and took a plea deal for murder on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, a charge of continuous family violence was dropped. Previous court records said he attended a Halloween party in Lubbock County in 2020. He, Paul Luna and another person got into a fight at the party.

Previous Coverage: Murder suspect in Halloween shooting back in Lubbock, booked into the jail

Previous court records said Rosales shot Luna and then walked out.

“Just seconds later, Rosales returned to where Luna was lying on the floor bleeding and several witnesses were attempting to render first aid to Luna,” an arrest warrant said. “Rosales stepped to where Luna was on the floor and shot him multiple times as he lay on the floor.”

Several people at the party knew Rosales and were able to identify him as the shooter.

Rosales will serve 30 years in prison as part of the plea deal. He received 700 days of credit for time he already spent in jail.