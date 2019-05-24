Lubbock has enhanced risk of storms Friday afternoon and evening

Image from the Storm Prediction Center

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The Storm Prediction Center on Friday updated its forecast to put Lubbock and other South Plains communities in an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Storms were forecast to develop Friday afternoon and evening with "all modes of severe weather possible."

The SPC said, "Large hail and damaging wind will be the main threats, but a few tornadoes are also possible, especially across West Texas."

The greater Lubbock area also has a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday and Sunday.