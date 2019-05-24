Local News

Lubbock has enhanced risk of storms Friday afternoon and evening

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 12:33 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 12:33 PM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The Storm Prediction Center on Friday updated its forecast to put Lubbock and other South Plains communities in an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Storms were forecast to develop Friday afternoon and evening with "all modes of severe weather possible."

The SPC said, "Large hail and damaging wind will be the main threats, but a few tornadoes are also possible, especially across West Texas."

The greater Lubbock area also has a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday and Sunday. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected