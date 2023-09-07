LUBBOCK, Texas — While Lubbock is often praised as an affordable place to live, a Forbes report released on Wednesday called the Hub City the most overpriced housing market in the United States. Donna Sue Clements, president of the Lubbock Association of Realtors, said the Hub City housing market is “competitively priced.”

“Incredibly, in Lubbock, every home sold in the month of July 2023 was sold for above its asking price,” the Forbes report stated. In that report, Lubbock outranked cities in California and even New York. However, the Lubbock Association of Realtors told EverythingLubbock.com the median sale price of a home in July 2023 was only 241,000. The close to list ratio, according to LAR, was 96.9%.

Clements said Lubbock has a “unique and affordable market, compared to the rest of Texas. Since many buyers come from out of state, Clements said they are ready to pay cash above asking price, which explains why some numbers might seem high.

A previous study conducted by TexasRealEstateSource.com ranked Lubbock at number 15 among Texas cities with the lowest cost of living. The Hub City was also previously ranked by RentCafe.com as one of the best places for renters to live in 2023.