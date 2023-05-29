LUBBOCK, Texas — In Lubbock stands a monument whose walls are elegantly decorated with bricks, each in remembrance of a brave soldier who died in the line of duty.

The Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial was dedicated on December 7, 2003, and is one of the largest in the United States, according to the American Legion Post 575.

The memorial was constructed at a cost of 1.2 million dollars. It continues to grow as bricks are added to commemorate fallen soldiers, preserving their memories for future generations.

“While no soldier who died in any manner during times of war is valued any less than another, the names inscribed on the marble wall are reserved for those who enlisted in certain local counties and have the Department of Defense classification of Killed in Action,” the American Legion Post 575 said.

The memorial honors soldiers from various war eras, such as:

Persian Gulf

Panama

Lebanon/Grenada

Vietnam

Korea

WWII

WWI

Other

Just next to the memorial is the West Texas Regional Monument of Courage, erected on November 11, 2018 to honor 12 Medal of Honor recipients, Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star families from across West Texas, according to monumentofcourage,org. Engraved on granite slabs are the names of 931 soldiers dating back to World War I.

The memorial is located at Henry Huneke Park at the corner of Nashville Avenue and 82nd Street.

If you would like to honor someone with a brick at the memorial, you can send an email to Bricksales@AmericanLegionPost575.org.