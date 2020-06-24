Lubbock has reported more COVID-19 cases in 14 days than in previous 3 months combined

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Tuesday, June 23, the City of Lubbock had reported a total of 1,547 COVID-19 cases, with 671 recoveries and 51 deaths.

New cases reported each day vs. Days since the first reported case (March 17)

In the 76 days from March 17, when the first reported case was confirmed, to May 31, the city reported 692 COVID-19 cases.

However, in the 14 days between June 9 and June 23, the city reported 787 cases of COVID-19, with 593 new cases being confirmed in the seven days between June 17 and June 23.

Case ages from June 17 to June 23.

Lubbock’s youth have been hit especially hard in June. According to city data, over 63 percent of people diagnosed with coronavirus during those 14 days were between the ages of 20 and 29. In comparison, 17 percent of the 692 cases from mid-March to the end of May were in people aged 20 to 29.

According to the city, in addition to the record 140 new cases reported Tuesday, 10 more people were hospitalized for the coronavirus in Lubbock, for a total of 29 people hospitalized.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also reported a record 5,489 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 381 new hospitalizations also reported, the 12th consecutive day of record hospitalizations in the state.