LUBBOCK, Texas — A statistic from Nomi Health showed the city of Lubbock had the highest attempted suicide rates among children in the state of Texas, the Texas Tribune reported. For Adam Hernandez, who lost his daughter, Jacquelyn, to suicide in 2017 just days before her 18th birthday, that statistic hurts.

Hernandez told EverythingLubbock.com that she didn’t leave a note and didn’t show any signs of struggling with mental illness. He said since his daughter’s death, his other daughter has struggled with her mental health, and finding resources in Lubbock has not been easy.

“I’m very much affected by this statistic still today,” Hernandez said. “Unfortunately, with the fallout from my daughter’s passing, her and her younger sister, my other daughter were very close. It affected her very heavily and so we’ve had issues with her mental health.”

Sarah Wakefield with Texas Tech University said suicide is hitting hard for all ages, across the country.

“I think a lot of people don’t know that suicide has been increasing across our population across all age ranges for the last several decades but especially we have a crisis 10–34-year-old,” Wakefield said.

Hernandez said he now works as a mentor and with mental health advocates to spread awareness to parents and kids to know there is always someone to talk to.

“I just try to repeat it as much as possible to try to talk to somebody,” Hernandez said. “It just kind of helps you make sense of things sometimes or at the very least you find out that you’re not alone.”

Wakefield said she recommends using self-help and mental health mobile and online apps.

“Safety plans are very helpful,” Wakefield said. “It is one of the most evidence- based strategies available. There are apps, to remember all the things your thinking brain would have told you like what are your reasons to live? What are your coping mechanisms? Who can you call right now?”