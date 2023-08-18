LUBBOCK, Texas – One of the best things about the Hub City is how easy it is to get from point A to point B.

“You can get from one side of Lubbock to the other, even at peak hours, in 15 minutes max,” said David Jones, executive director for the Lubbock Metropolitan Planning Organization. “We have a lot of capacity. We don’t have a lot of congestion.”

Jones said when it comes to roads, simpler is better.

“I think our road system has been successful because it’s on a grid pattern, and we can attribute that back to our original patents,” Jones said. “90-degree angles make for easy configurations that are easy to plan, sign and signal.”

A recent study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USCC) revealed an average round-trip commute time of 31.6 minutes for the Hub City, which is the shortest out of 170 cities measured, and 22 minutes shorter than the national average.

“You can sail right through town, whereas in some of these larger, more dense places, you can’t go five feet without having to stop for a light, a sign or pedestrians,” Jones said.

The USCC survey also found out how much it costs to have to sit in traffic. It turns out, Lubbock has the second-cheapest average daily commute cost in the country at $10.89. That’s a significant difference compared to San Francisco, CA which has the costliest average commute at about $48.66.

Jones said the city is good at planning and building new roads in advance.

“We started planning Loop 289 back in the late 1950s,” Jones said. “People wondered then why we were doing it, and they know exactly why now.”

Jones used the Loop 88 project as an example of the city’s futuristic mindset. The $155 million plan was to convert FM 1585 from a two-lane road to a six-lane freeway. When it’s completely finished, Loop 88 will span 36 miles, stretching west from Highway 84 in Slaton and wrapping around the city to connect to 84 near Shallowater.

“We’re growing more than we’ve ever grown before, and everybody coming into town is bringing 2.5 cars with them,” Jones said. “You’re adding more cars into the network, and there comes a point in time where that network is going to be at capacity. Loop 88 is being built now in order to absorb that capacity and keep our network functioning at the same level it is right now.”

So the next time you get caught in the occasional backup at an intersection in Lubbock, just remember it’s much worse in many other places around the nation.

“It’s an easy place to live, and it’s a fun place to live,” Jones said.