LUBBOCK, Texas — Hours at the Lubbock Public Health Department COVID testing site will be modified Friday due to freezing temperatures, according to a release from the City of Lubbock.

The COVID-19 Mini Hub, located at 2721 50th Street, will have different hours Friday, January 21. Operating hours will be from noon to 3 p.m.

The Mini Hub will be back on a normal schedule Monday, January 24, according to the release.