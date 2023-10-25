LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Health Department held its fourth annual addiction and recovery conference on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the one-day conference addresses different aspects of substance use, from prevention to recovery, and the effect it has on the Lubbock community.

The Lubbock Health Department said addiction can be a struggle for many individuals who speak about it and much harder for those who do not.

Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health, said “Really a lot of it’s focused on having speakers to come out and really talk to the community and educate our community members about some of the risks of different drugs and the need for social connectedness to bring people together.”

Wells also mentioned that the drugs seen frequently in the community are marijuana, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

But the number one addiction common in the Lubbock area is alcohol, Wells said.

Meagan Miller, Behavioral Health Manager at the Health Department said that there are multiple organizations that focus on certain addictions.

Many of the organizations that were there said addictions can be different for people and not limited to only drugs.

Some people may be addicted to sex, eating and gambling, the organizations said.

But the Lubbock Health Department said regardless of what addictions people may have there are resources and recovery options available for anyone.

Miller said, “Don’t limit yourself. Know that there are people that care about you and there are services available in our program and other programs are really happy to work together to try to find those services.”