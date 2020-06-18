Lubbock Health Department identifies several coronavirus exposure sites

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Through extensive contact tracing and investigating the recent spike of COVID-19 cases locally, the City of Lubbock Health Department has identified several businesses as Coronavirus exposure sites. The locations listed below have had at least one employee or patron test positive for COVID-19.

4ore! Golf – 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway

Atomic Lounge & Pizza Kitchen – 2420 Broadway

Bar PM – 1211 University

Bier Haus – 2009 Broadway

Cheesecake Factory – 6014 Slide Road

Chimy’s – 2417 Broadway

Crickets – 2412 Broadway

Charlie B’s – 5402 4th Street

Crunch Fitness – 6205 Slide Road

Gator’s Bayou – 5217 98th Street

Home Goods/Marshall’s – 3030 West Loop 289

Lantern Tavern – 3502 Slide Road

Little Woodrow’s – 6313 66th Street

Logie’s – 2323 Mac Davis

Meadowbrook Golf Course – 601 E. Municipal Drive

Nineteenth Street Parlor – 1903 19th Street

Orlando’s – both locations

Teddy Jack’s – 7205 Milwaukee

The Roof – 2522 Marsha Sharp Freeway

Torchy’s – 2407 9th Street

Twin Peaks – 6010 Marsha Sharp Freeway

The City would like to commend 4ore! Golf, Twin Peaks, Chimy’s, Little Woodrow’s, Atomic Lounge & Pizza Kitchen, The Lantern Tavern, Orlando’s and Torchy’s for their cooperation and proactiveness when working with the Health Department and Environmental Health.

The Health Department urges citizens to continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)