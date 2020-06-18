Lubbock Health Department identifies several coronavirus exposure sites

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Through extensive contact tracing and investigating the recent spike of COVID-19 cases locally, the City of Lubbock Health Department has identified several businesses as Coronavirus exposure sites. The locations listed below have had at least one employee or patron test positive for COVID-19.
4ore! Golf – 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway
Atomic Lounge & Pizza Kitchen – 2420 Broadway
Bar PM – 1211 University
Bier Haus – 2009 Broadway
Cheesecake Factory – 6014 Slide Road
Chimy’s – 2417 Broadway
Crickets – 2412 Broadway
Charlie B’s – 5402 4th Street
Crunch Fitness – 6205 Slide Road
Gator’s Bayou – 5217 98th Street
Home Goods/Marshall’s – 3030 West Loop 289
Lantern Tavern – 3502 Slide Road
Little Woodrow’s – 6313 66th Street
Logie’s – 2323 Mac Davis
Meadowbrook Golf Course – 601 E. Municipal Drive
Nineteenth Street Parlor – 1903 19th Street
Orlando’s – both locations
Teddy Jack’s – 7205 Milwaukee
The Roof – 2522 Marsha Sharp Freeway
Torchy’s – 2407 9th Street
Twin Peaks – 6010 Marsha Sharp Freeway
The City would like to commend 4ore! Golf, Twin Peaks, Chimy’s, Little Woodrow’s, Atomic Lounge & Pizza Kitchen, The Lantern Tavern, Orlando’s and Torchy’s for their cooperation and proactiveness when working with the Health Department and Environmental Health.
The Health Department urges citizens to continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.
