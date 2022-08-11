LUBBOCK, Texas — The city of Lubbock Health Department is seeing a rise in young patients ahead of the school year, one nurse told KLBK News on Thursday, and it wants to help parents during a season that can be stressful for families.

“At this time of year, we’re getting busy with children getting their back-to-school vaccines- mostly your first grades and 11-year-olds,” said Ray Covarrubio, a public health nurse with the city’s health department.

Younger kids are getting vaccinated against Tetanus, Polio, Measles and Chickenpox.

“And then for the junior high [students, they] are getting mostly Tetanus, Meningitis and we recommend the HPV 9,” he explained.

Most schools require a TB test, which the health department said it offers for $20.

“We do see some of our patients where times are tough, and so we wouldn’t want the kids to go without vaccines,” Covarrubio said.

He recommended anyone having financial concerns to call the health department at (806) 775-2933.

Back-to-school COVID vaccines, while not required, are free at the health department.

“Then here in about a month or two, we’ll be doing our flu vaccines. We usually get those in the last week of September [or] first week of October.”

If your child is nervous about getting vaccinated, Covarrubio said, “Encourage them. Tell them it’s gonna be something that makes them healthy and strong. They’re not being punished. I think kids can handle it if you approach them with the truth.”

The health department will host an immunization clinic in the Monterey High School cafeteria on Saturday, August 13th from 10:00 a.m. til 2:00 p.m. It will vaccinate anyone under the age of 18 for free. Health officials asked parents to bring shot records if they have them.

The city’s health department said it will host more clinics in the next two months to help with back-to-school immunizations. Officials will post on its Facebook page when details are finalized.

The city said it also offers vaccine clinics at the health department on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.