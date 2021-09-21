Lubbock Health Department prepares to open mini vaccine hub

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock Health Department is preparing to open a mini vaccine hub the first weekend in October as vaccination rates increase.

According to Katherine Wells with the Health Department, over 5000 Lubbock County residents are vaccinated each week.

“We anticipate we will be able to give vaccines to 100 people every hour, and our goal is to always have very limited wait times,” said Wells. “It will be walk-in. It will be a storefront in a strip center, so it will be easy access for people to drive up.”

The clinic will have both first and second dose options, as well as the booster shot and vaccines for those aged 5-11 years old following Food and Drug Administration approval.

“We will also be offering the flu vaccine and bringing some of those childhood vaccines to help some of our kiddos in town get caught up on those vaccines,” said Wells.

The mini hub is expected to be open for four to six months to give opportunities to everyone eligible. The Health Department is also hosting a clinic this weekend at the South Plains Fair. Anyone who stops by to get a shot will also get free carnival tickets.